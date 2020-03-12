East Sussex residents support delivery driver who was injured in collision with car

Residents have banded together to raise money for their delivery man after he was injured when he was in a collision with car.

Nigel Hook suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured hip, in the incident in Etchingham on Saturday morning (March 7).

He was taken to Pembury Hospital, where he is continuing to recover.

After hearing the news, Clara Batten, who recently moved to Etchingham from London, said she wanted to do something to help.

She set up a fundraising page to support Nigel, a self-employed delivery driver who does not get paid when he is not working.

Clara said: “He is a massive part of our community and the warmest, nicest person one could meet.

“We know him as our ‘paper man’ and our ‘Hermes delivery guy’ and more notoriously, recently as the Beast in our panto Beauty and The Beast.

“The reaction shows how popular he is. When I set up the page, I initially set a target of £500, then upped it to £1,000.”

The fundraiser has now raised more than £2,000.

Clara added: “I was really surprised with how well it went down as I wasn’t sure how people would receive it. People want to help but everyone has their own problems and not everyone has much money.”

Local resident Daniel Lach said it was ‘heartwarming to see people come together’ to support Nigel.

He added: “When you live in a little place like Etchingham, you realise how important a delivery driver is. People knew something was up when didn’t arrive for a couple of days.

“It has been so nice to see people picking up one of their own.

“He has fallen and his friends in the community are now helping him back onto his feet.”

To see the fundraiser, click here.