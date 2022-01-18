Eastbourne charity launches survey asking women of East Sussex what they need
A charity based in Eastbourne has released a survey to access the needs of women working across East Sussex.
WayfinderWoman Trust, a female run, volunteer led charity based in Eastbourne, and 2021 recipient of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, has launched the online survey.
Laura Murphy, trust founder, said, “We are asking the women of East Sussex to take five minutes out of their busy lives to tell us about their needs.
“Our team has designed an anonymous, multiple-choice survey addressing many of the topics women tell us are important to them, which can be completed in just five minutes.”
The survey primarily addresses the topics of achievement, challenges, training, discrimination, and misogyny.
With the data gained from the survey, the charity can plan what services it offers for the East Sussex community over the next three-five years.
WayfinderWoman Trust encourages all women of working age to participate anonymously in the 2022 What Women in East Sussex Need survey.