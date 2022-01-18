Eastbourne charity launches survey asking women of East Sussex what they need

WayfinderWoman Trust, a female run, volunteer led charity based in Eastbourne, and 2021 recipient of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, has launched the online survey.

Laura Murphy, trust founder, said, “We are asking the women of East Sussex to take five minutes out of their busy lives to tell us about their needs.

“Our team has designed an anonymous, multiple-choice survey addressing many of the topics women tell us are important to them, which can be completed in just five minutes.”

Eastbourne women's charity launch survey

The survey primarily addresses the topics of achievement, challenges, training, discrimination, and misogyny.

With the data gained from the survey, the charity can plan what services it offers for the East Sussex community over the next three-five years.