A local woman has been sentenced after a man was assaulted at a petrol garage according to a court document.

Jade Moss-Mythem, 32, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating.

The offence took place at Pevensey Service Station on the Marsh Road, Pevesney, on September 13 last year.

She was given a one year conditional discharge.

