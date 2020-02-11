Emergency services called to incident at Hastings primary school

Police and paramedics were called to a Hastings primary school after a medical incident involving an adult, police have confirmed.

The emergency services were called to the school on The Ridge, Hastings, at approximately 12pm on Tuesday (February 11) to reports of a person with chest pain.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said it was a medical incident ‘involving an adult’.

He said there were no reports of any serious injuries and there was no requirement for further police involvement.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics assessed the patient before taking them to hospital for further treatment.