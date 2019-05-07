Emergency services called to rescue two people stuck on West Hill cliffs

The Hastings Coastguard Rescue Team was called to help in the rescue of two people who were stuck on the West Hill Cliffs.

The team said it was called by the ambulance service on Sunday evening (May 6).

A spokesman said that as the team arrived on scene the two people had managed to effect a self rescue and did not need any further assistance.

They added: “However due to the May Day celebrations the West Hill area was very busy and with many people celebrating close to the edge of the cliffs we stayed on scene for a short period of time to give appropriate safety advice.

“We were then stood down and returned to station.”

