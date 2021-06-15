Emergency services rush to St Leonards after person falls from height in woodland

Paramedics were called at approximately 3.30pm today (Tuesday, June 15) after reports of a person suffering a ‘fall from height’, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said.

The incident happened in woodland near Harley Shute Road.

Ambulance crews attended the incident and were joined by the air ambulance service, SECAmb added.

The air ambulance responded to the incident. Picture: Justin Lycett SUS-210905-134425001