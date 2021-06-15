Emergency services rush to St Leonards after person falls from height in woodland
A person has been taken to hospital after falling from height in woodland in St Leonards, the ambulance service has confirmed.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:36 pm
Paramedics were called at approximately 3.30pm today (Tuesday, June 15) after reports of a person suffering a ‘fall from height’, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said.
The incident happened in woodland near Harley Shute Road.
Ambulance crews attended the incident and were joined by the air ambulance service, SECAmb added.
The spokesman said the patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by road, with the air ambulance crew assisting en route.