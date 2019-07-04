End of an era as Hastings Prom event tonight will be last ever

After a decade of delighting patriotic, flag-waving revellers the last Hastings Prom even is taking place tonight, Thursday July 4.

The prom takes place at the Oval as part of the annual Hastings Beer and Music Festival and has been an incredibly popular local event, attracting lots of families who bring their own picnics to join in the rousing celebrations, which include a brass band and a massive choir, under the baton of Roger Wilcock.

Proms Night on The Oval, Hastings.

Posting on its Facebook page, festival organisers said: “Over the last ten years we have waved flags, sung along and enjoyed an evening with friends and families at the Thursday Prom night.

“Sadly nothing is forever and we are deeply saddened to announce that this years Hastings Beer and Music Festival will indeed see the ‘last night of the Prom’.

“Our greatest thanks goes to Roger Wilcock and his amazing Hastings BIG Choir and band, who have performed and entertained us all for 10 years. They have worked with the Hastings Round Table closely over the years and battled with us when the weather has been poor, and continued to support us when we moved from Alexandra Park to our new home on the Oval three years ago.

“To give them the best send off, we invite you all to come along, bring your picnics, your camp chairs, blankets, children and grandparents to join us singing our hearts out and waving those flags for a final time and really raise the roof of our big top.

“Tickets are still available at www.hbmf.co.uk/tickets and we really hope, even if you have never been before, that you can come and help us say farewell to Roger and his amazing choir and band.

“We would also love for you to share some of your memories, and favourite moments from the Prom night. Photos, Videos or written experiences are all acceptable and we will pass these on to Roger.

“Remember, all profits are given back to our charities and local causes in and around Hastings.”

Prom Night is bigger and better than ever this year, featuring Soprano and Tenor soloists, Anya Williams and Gary Marriott and a tribute to the band Queen with local guitar hero, Dan Jeffries. There is a bigger band and choir, with music ranging from Sibelius to Stevie Wonder.

Gates open on Thursday July 4 at 6pm, prom starts at 7:30pm.

