Enterprising Hastings woman sets up vegan food business from a tricycle

Jess is currently trading outside the Pelican Diner every Thursday and every other Wednesday from 11am - 3.30pm under the name of Blue Moon.

Proving popular is her spicy roasted buffalo cauliflower, mint and cashew spread with salad, but she also offers healthy salad boxes and treats such as lemon sponge cake with lemon butter icing, as well as vegan snacks and drinks.

The next Wednesday she will be there is September 8.

