Environmental group volunteers plant more than 300 trees in Bexhill

Bexhill Environmental Group members played their part in marking National Tree Day on November 29 by planting over 300 trees in the field behind Bexhill Cemetery, bringing their total to more than 500.

Nearly fifty men, women and children turned up to plant a variety of native trees including rowan, silver birch, wild cherry, oak, field maple, hazel, hawthorn and common elder around the edge of what will be a future burial ground.

In a co-ordinated effort, the group dug holes, planted trees and hammered in stakes to fix a protective tube to each one. Working together, the 300 trees were planted in a remarkably short time, just under an hour and a half.

In a joint exercise with local residents and East Sussex County Council, BEG planted a further 12 trees along the roadside verges at Cranston Rise on Tuesday December 4.

Russell Dufton, BEG’s Tree Coordinator thanked everyone who has been involved and sent out an invitation to Bexhill residents. He said: “If you would like trees planted in your road, why not form a residents’ group and contact me at Duftonjr@talktalk.net, and BEG will submit your application to the council.”

Following the success of the Trees for Schools scheme, he added: “If schools would like some trees for their school grounds, we can supply these free of charge for you to plant or we can come in and assist in the planting, or plant them for you.”

The group’s final official tree planting of 2019 took place Saturday 7th December with a further 44 trees planted on Galley Hill.

