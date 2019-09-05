Essential food project Hastings Food Pantry moves into new premises

The town centre Food Pantry project, which helps people on low incomes with essential food, opens at its new premises on Friday 13th September. The Pantry will be operating next to Hastings Furniture Service in Dorset Place after running for a year in Middle Street.

The Pantry has proved invaluable for many people on low incomes enabling them to have access to items of long life food for a small donation plus bread, toiletries, fruit & veg. Members can also stay for a tea or coffee and socialise as isolation can be a problem for people without much money.

Helen Barraclough, Chief Executive of local charity ETC Sussex said, ‘Our temporary home in Middle Street enabled us to establish the project but our new premises mean we can develop the Pantry to meet the growing needs of the local community. New members are welcome but membership numbers are limited in line with food supplies. Proof of benefit will be required. Referrals are also taken from local agencies who must provide evidence of the client’s need. We have also found that many working people need food support as irregular incomes often lead to a crisis.’

The last day operating the pantry from Middle Street will be Friday 6th Sept.

The Pantry was set up by local charities, Relief and ETC Sussex. It has been supported by Hastings Voluntary Action, Sussex Community Foundation, Chalk Cliff Trust, the National Lottery Community Fund and local Supermarkets, Asda, Morrisons and Tesco.

If you can help with volunteering in the pantry or driving to collect food please call 01424 444691 and leave your details or email etc.pantry@btinternet.com