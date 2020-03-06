Ex-Bexhill mayor and Rother councillor dies

A former Bexhill mayor and long-serving councillor has died.

Patrick Douart passed away last Friday (February 28), aged 71.

He served as a Conservative councillor for Rother District Council (RDC) from May 2006 to May last year, representing Bexhill St Mark’s ward until May 2011 then Bexhill Sackville ward.

Mr Douart also served on RDC’s licensing and general purposes, planning, scrutiny and standards committees.

He was also Bexhill deputy mayor in 2007 and 2008 before serving as mayor from 2008 to 2009.

Paul Lendon, former Bexhill mayor and Sussex Day champion, paid tribute to Mr Douart.

He said: “I was sorry to learn of the passing of Patrick, who was my deputy mayor in 2007.

“I believe he was the first Frenchman to be mayor of Bexhill, a role he performed well.”

Cllr Carl Maynard, leader of the Conservative group on RDC, said: “Patrick was a long-serving councillor who was extremely popular, both with his constituents and councillor colleagues. Everybody who knew him well knew how much he enjoyed life and was always cheerful and upbeat, no matter what was in front of him.

“Patrick was a very warm and generous person. I always had a good working relationship with him and i regarded him as a friend as well as a colleague, just as everyone who worked with him did.”

Dr Anthony Leonard, executive director of Rother District Council, said: “We were very saddened to hear the news that Patrick had died.

“Patrick had an approachable and friendly character, added to which his French background made him stand out as an individual.

“He made a contribution to the town as member of the council for 13 years and during his successful stint as mayor of Bexhill.

“He was a kind, generous person who was popular in the community. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

