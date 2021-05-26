Exciting half-term fun for kids at Battle Abbey

Start your quest in the abbey grounds where budding knights can try junior jousting or hone their skills at sword school, ready for Battle.

Then roam the 1066 battlefield, standing on the very spot where King Harold and William the Conqueror’s armies clashed.

Families can also explore the visitor centre and gatehouse exhibition before enjoying a performance of English Heritage’s Battle of Hastings play.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience both members and non-members must book in advance for a specific date and time slot via the English Heritage website www.english-heritage.org.uk.