Extinction Rebellion perform in Hastings town centre to highlight risk of water shortages

The Hastings and St Leonards Extinction Rebellion group staged a performance in the town centre to highlight the risk of water shortages.

They gathered in Hastings town centre – last Wednesday, a day before the election – to display what has been predicted if urgent action is not taken on the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion in Hastings for a demo about water rationing

Passers-by were confronted by a scene of people queueing to get water rations from a distribution vehicle for ‘WaterCorp’ (a fictional water agency).

The theatre performance appeared to be real to those who encountered it, and the drama which unfolded provoked discussions with members of the public about the possibilities of future water shortages.

The actors in the scene portrayed the heightened tensions when the water available was not sufficient for people’s needs.

A spokesman for the Hastings and St Leonards Extinction Rebellion group said: “This action, along with others organised by Extinction Rebellion, aim to tell the truth about the current climate emergency, and to raise public awareness through creative and informative interventions.”

