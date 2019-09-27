Extinction Rebellion to hold funeral procession through Hastings

Extinction Rebellion (XR) will be holding a funeral march through town tomorrow (Saturday, September 28).

The XR Hastings and St Leonards branch is staging the event through St Leonards, Hastings town centre and the Old Town from 11am to 1pm.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We will be commemorating the 400,000 lives already being lost per year due to climate change, species extinction, biodiversity loss and our own futures, in a silent march through Hastings and St Leonards. Complete with a casket, pallbearers and drums, this will be a sombre affair.

“Climate change is already claiming lives.

“Crop failure, pollution, biodiversity loss and extreme weather events are causing mass migration and 400,000 human deaths per year. The death toll will continue to rise unless we act now.

“We are in the midst of a sixth mass extinction.

“We are currently experiencing the worst spate of species die-offs since the loss of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Scientists estimate we are now losing species up to 1,000 times faster than ever before, with literally dozens going extinct every day.

“We have run out of the luxury of time to react incrementally. Our governments need to tell the truth and act now to limit further loss of life, but instead they are failing in their duty to protect us.”

