Extra safety measures in place for East Sussex blood donors

The NHS has put extra safety measures in place and is calling on East Sussex blood donors to keep donating like ‘normal’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHS Blood and Transplant Unit issued the message yesterday (Thursday) after donations have started to drop recently, and they have reiterated that ‘blood donations save lives’.

NHS Blood and Transplant unit are urging 'fit and healthy' people to keep donating blood SUS-200327-144000001

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said, “We need people in East Sussex who are fit and healthy to keep donating as normal during the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve put extra safety measures in place and safety is always our number one priority.

“We’re now doing extra cleaning and this week we’ve started triaging everyone who arrives so only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area.

“A lot of people have called us asking if sessions are still going ahead. We need them to know that our sessions and donor centres are still open and that travel to a blood donation sessions is essential for the NHS.

“Blood donation is a reason to do something amazing. Blood donation saves lives.

“We’re asking donors in East Sussex to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the government. We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services.

“Donations have dropped though our stock levels are currently still good because hospitals are cancelling routine operations. We need people to keep donating to make sure we can keep supplying the blood hospitals need in the coming weeks and months.

“Patients and doctors are relying on us to be there.”

To make appointment to donate or for more information, call 0300 123 23 23, download the NHS Give Blood app, or visit www.blood.co.uk

Read more: Coronavirus: Major supermarkets in Eastbourne bring in new safety measures and timetables