Families can enjoy a Christmas Adventure Quest at Battle Abbey

The trail, Christmas Adventure Quest, is the perfect opportunity to get the whole family into the festive spirit.

From Saturday November 27 through to January 2, visitors will be able to follow the trail to find clues dotted around the grounds, and discover fun facts and festive folklore along the way.

Adventure Quest runs at weekends at Battle Abbey from November 27 to December 19, and then daily from December 26 to January 2.

Sculpture trail in the grounds of Battle Abbey. Photo by Jim Holden (English Heritage). SUS-211122-143843001

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage said: “This is going to be a lovely event for everyone and we can’t wait for it to start. Wrap up warm and gather clues all whilst learning about the festive period at our properties. Our shops are also open for some wonderful last minute Christmas gifts. We are expecting this to be a popular event so do book in advance.

