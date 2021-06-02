Families enjoy sunny half-term activities at Battle Abbey
Families have been flocking to historic Battle Abbey this week to enjoy hands-on fun events for half-term, organised by English Heritage.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:22 am
Costumed re-enactors have been giving children a flavour of what it would have been like to take part in the Battle of Hastings, standing on the very spot where King Harold and William the Conqueror’s armies clashed
Visitors have also been able to explore the Abbey and view exhibitions in the visitor centre. People can book in advance for a specific date and time slot this week via the English Heritage website www.english-heritage.org.uk
Page 1 of 4