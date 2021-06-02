Kids Rule half term activity in the grounds of Battle Abbey. (Yeo Theatrical Services) SUS-210106-131618001

Families enjoy sunny half-term activities at Battle Abbey

Families have been flocking to historic Battle Abbey this week to enjoy hands-on fun events for half-term, organised by English Heritage.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:22 am

Costumed re-enactors have been giving children a flavour of what it would have been like to take part in the Battle of Hastings, standing on the very spot where King Harold and William the Conqueror’s armies clashed

Visitors have also been able to explore the Abbey and view exhibitions in the visitor centre. People can book in advance for a specific date and time slot this week via the English Heritage website www.english-heritage.org.uk

1.

Kids Rule half term activity in the grounds of Battle Abbey.

2.

Kids Rule half term activity in the grounds of Battle Abbey.

3.

Kids Rule half term activity in the grounds of Battle Abbey.

4.

Kids Rule half term activity in the grounds of Battle Abbey.

