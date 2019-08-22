Fight is on to save Mad Jack’s Pyramid

A campaign has been launched to save one of the strangest landmarks in Sussex near Battle.

The iconic stone pyramid in Brightling churchyard was one of the main follies built by John “Mad Jack” Fuller, a local landowner and MP who had an eccentric reputation and was said to have been buried in the mausoleum in full dress, top hat and holding a bottle of wine.

Mr Merriman visited the pyramid mausoleum last Thursday after hearing about the campaign from Brightling resident and campaign fundraiser, Jane Beard. As well as building his own mausoleum, Jack built a number of interesting follies around his estate, including the Brightling Needle, the Sugarloaf and a tower.

The MP said:“The pyramid is a significant architectural building which isn’t just the final resting place for an eccentric local character, it also serves to remind us of important events in our local and national history. While Mad Jack Fuller is remembered for his many philanthropic achievements, as well as his follies across Brightling Park, it’s important we do not forget that he defied public opinion at the time by opposing the abolition of slavery. By preserving this building for future generations we continue to acknowledge, discuss and debate Britain’s history both good and bad.”

Jane Beard said: “We are trying very hard to not only raise public awareness to the plight of this important part of our history, but also to provide opportunity for more people to get involved, perhaps by donating, or joining in with all the planned special events which will arise once work has been completed. Huw Merriman’s support is very greatly appreciated.”

For further information contact Jane Beard at fullernew@gmail.com.