Finalists for the Observer’s 1066 Community Awards revealed

Shortlists have been revealed for this year’s 1066 Community Awards.

With less than a month to go until the big event, the entries in each award category have been whittled down to a select few finalists.

The winners of each award will be announced at the event, to be held at Bannatyne Spa Hotel on Thursday, June 6.

The shortlists are as follows:

• Local Hero Award: Gerald Carpenter, Sandie Madge, Beshlie Ann Carver-Carpenter, Frances Read.

• Carer of the Year Award: Emily Cooper, Elizabeth Huggett, Josie Winch, Mandy Ryan, Frances Phillips.

• Young Achiever Award: Charlie Willis, Charlotte Howard.

• Friend of the Environment: Stade Stoves, Abigail Wheeler, Andy Dinsdale at Strandliners.

• Volunteer of the Year Award: Margaret Broadstock, Kaye Murphy, Steve Johnson.

• Business in the Community: Power Events and Duke Box, GRH Training Consultancy, Netherfield Stores.

• Care for Animals Award: Barby Keel, RSPCA Mallydams, Seven Acre Horse Sanctuary.

• Public Service Award: Matthew Davey, Jess Steele, Roger Crouch.

• Best Community Organisation: Tornado Twirl-Stars Hastings, The 1066 Cycle Club, Bexhill 100 Motoring Club.

• Sporting Star Award: Joe Lee/John Gray of West Hill Boxing Club, Bexhill United Football Club.

• Best Fundraiser: Joanne Nesbit, Summer and Shaun Finlay, John Pulfer, Tim Reeves, Karen Swift.

• Health Worker Award: Wendy Thompsett, Dr Lorna Davey, Roger Nuttall.

• Charity of the Year: Little Gate Farm, Pit-Stop Youth Trust, Safehaven Women.

• Special Recognition: Harry Wiseman, Jamie Pearce-Martin, Hannah Richards, Pete Prescott.

• The Observer Achievement Award and Overall Achiever of the Year: winners will be revealed on the night.

The Observer’s chief reporter, Maria Hudd, said: “We received so many amazing nominations, it was a really difficult job choosing our list of finalists. Every single person on this list is worthy of recognition, and we’re really looking forward to celebrating all their wonderful achievements at our awards evening next month.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote.”

A panel of judges will choose the winners for each award.