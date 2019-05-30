Firefighters battling another blaze at derelict Hastings care home

Firefighters are tackling another fire at a former care home in Hastings - at least the fourth in a month.

A tweet from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.47am, crews from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Broad Oak were called to attend a fire at a derelict building at Mount Denys, Hastings. Crews still on scene."

Firefighters tackle a fire at the former Mount Denys Care Home in The Ridge on May 18. Picture: Kevin Boorman

The Mount Denys Care Home in The Ridge, a derelict building, has been plagued with fires in the last few weeks.

On May 18, eight fire engines were sent to a fire there, and again on May 8. The first recent incident was on Tuesday, April 30.