Firefighters called to ‘dangerous structure’ overhanging Hastings pathway

Firefighters in Hastings attended a ‘dangerous structure’ while crews in Bexhill tackled an open fire.

Hastings firefighters attended a property in the town centre after reports of a dangerous structure overhanging a public pathway.

Picture: Google Street View

East Sussex Fire said crews attended Havelock Road, Hastings, at 6.40pm on Thursday (February 27).

Shutters attached to a building were seen moving in the wind.

A spokesman for the fire service said the shutters ‘which were overhanging a public pathway’ in Havelock Road were ‘secured’.

Meanwhile, in Bexhill, firefighters attended a fire in the open in Millfield, Ninfield.

At 6.52pm, crews used one hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman said the cause is believed to have been ‘accidental’.