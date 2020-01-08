Firefighters praised for response to flooding at Bexhill community centre

Firefighters were called to Bexhill this morning (January 8) to deal with flooding at a community centre.

Crews attended the Broad Oak Chapel, in Broad Oak Park, after reports of ankle-deep water in the building.

Firefighters have been praised for their response to flooding at a Bexhill community centre

The team who run Love Bexhill – which offers free workshops, gathering, creativity, and chaplaincy – noticed the water when they arrived at the building just after 9am this morning.

After the electric supplies were shut off due to concerns over the safety, the fire service were called to help clear the water.

Talitha Ishi-Smith, from Love Bexhill, said: “Today we arrived at our building ready to set up our free arts and crafts only to discover that our building had been flooded over night. It was up to our ankles and dangerous with our electrics. Once our supplies were shut off we called for help.

“We were overwhelmingly blessed by Bexhill Fire Brigade – Green Watch – who came to our rescue.

“They were awesome. Helpful beyond words. A credit to Bexhill.

“It was fantastic to be supported by such an amazing team.”