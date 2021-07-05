Firefighters rescue seagulls from Hastings property

Firefighters rescued two seagulls from a property in Hastings.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:22 pm

At 9.26pm on Thursday, crews from The Ridge and Bohemia Road were sent to a property in High Street, Hastings

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said they were called to carry out an animal rescue.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to rescue the two animals, a spokesman added.

Picture: Graham Plumb SUS-210507-125658001

The seagulls were then handed over in to the care of a wildlife representative.

Hastings