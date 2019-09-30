Firefighters respond to St Leonards car fire

Firefighters were called to tackle a car fire in St Leonards on Sunday night (September 29).

East Sussex Fire said the crew from Hastings responded to the incident in Bexhill Road at 11.14pm.

Crews used one-in-seven foam and a jet hose to extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

According to East Sussex Fire, firefighters from The Ridge and Hastings were called to attend a collision involving one vehicle in London Road, St Leonards, on Saturday (September 28).

Crews were called at 7.59pm. On arrival, no persons were trapped and firefighters made the scene safe.