Crews from Battle and Bexhill are currently at the scene of an ‘out of control bonfire’ in Watermill Lane, Bexhill.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said they were called at 3.42pm to attend a fire in the open.

The spokesman added: “Firefighters from Battle and Bexhill are currently in attendance. Crews are using one jet hose and one in seven foam to extinguish and out of control bonfire.”

Picture: Jj Lea-White SUS-210505-162348001