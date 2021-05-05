Firefighters tackling ‘out of control bonfire’ near Bexhill
Firefighters have been called to a large fire in Bexhill.
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 5:18 pm
Crews from Battle and Bexhill are currently at the scene of an ‘out of control bonfire’ in Watermill Lane, Bexhill.
A spokesman for East Sussex Fire said they were called at 3.42pm to attend a fire in the open.
The spokesman added: “Firefighters from Battle and Bexhill are currently in attendance. Crews are using one jet hose and one in seven foam to extinguish and out of control bonfire.”
Pictures and video taken nearby show large plumes of black smoke coming from the area.