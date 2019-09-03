Firefighters twice called to tackle blaze at Sidley sports ground

Firefighters were twice called to a fire at a sports ground in Sidley in the space of 15 hours.

A crew from Bexhill was called to a fire in the open in Buckholt Lane, Sidley, at 8.55pm on Monday (September 2).

A spokesman said firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish a fire that was approximately ten metres by two metres wide.

Then at 11.33am on Tuesday (September 3), crews from Bexhill and The Ridge were again called to attend Buckholt Lane.

A spokesman said crews used one hose reel to extinguish a ‘tree fire’. It is believed the second call out was related to the first fire and was not a second fire.

The fire service has not yet revealed a cause of the fire.

Sam Coleman, councillor for Bexhill Sidley, said: “Thank you to the fire brigade for responding promptly and I will be working with others to see how an incident like this can be avoided in the future.”

See more:

Hastings man dyes his hair in attempt to evade police

St Leonards man invited to appeal for benefits five months after his death

Coastguard helicopter searches for person in the sea at Hastings