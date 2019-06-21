Five fire engines sent to St Leonards flat fire

Firefighters have been called to attend a kitchen fire in a St Leonards flat.

At 5.01am, firefighters from Hastings, The Ridge, Broad Oak, Battle and Bexhill were called to attend a high rise building in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards.

The fire was in a kitchen in a sixth floor flat.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and used an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire through a window.

The fire was contained in the kitchen although the rest of the flat had light smoke damage. It is believed the fire started in a toaster.

Station Commander Mark Webb said: “The fact that the kitchen door was shut kept fire and smoke damage to the minimum.

“Residents stayed calm and crews worked hard to ensure that the fire was quickly dealt with.

“We would like to remind people of the importance of having working smoke alarms which give early warning and give us the best chance of responding quickly before the fire has time to spread.”

