Former ambulance station in Bexhill gets go ahead to become blacksmith and artists’ studios

Rother District Council gave the green light to plans to convert the building in Beeching Road, Bexhill, into studios for artists and local blacksmith Ben Wood, as well as office space. No internal or external changes are proposed to the property, bar the insertion of a small, stainless steel flue into the roof.

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesperson for the developer said: “The application seeks to create a hub for creative uses, consistent with the core strategy objectives of strengthening Bexhill’s cultural heritage, promoting economic growth especially in high value added sectors and focussing new opportunities for business growth close to the town centre. The use would be anchored initially by an artisan blacksmith, Ben Wood, who makes artwork for himself and for other sculptors.”

Former Ambulance Station, 10 Beeching Road, Bexhill. SUS-211214-141447001

They added: “The proposal secures employment on this redundant site and supports the arts and cultural sector that is actively promoted within the town by local policies.” They said it would deliver “significant benefits” for the wider community, as well as the immediate community via interaction with the staff and users of the adjacent day centre.

They said the site is readily accessible by public transport, and there are 14 car parking spaces, “which is more than adequate to serve the proposed use.”

In October, plans were announced for an artists’ quarter on Bexhill seafront. Rachel Hoath’s fused glass shop Rachel’s Glass Store joined forces with two neighbouring shops on The Colonnade promenade - Gallery Sussex, run by painter Julian Sutherland-Beatson, and Starlings-on-Sea, run by Charlotte Arundell, who sells hand-made women’s accessories. Together they hope to make the area a hub for creative industries in the town. Rachel, 59, said the feedback has been very good, and believes Bexhill Artists’ Quarter, as they hope it becomes known, will be a big draw for the seaside town.