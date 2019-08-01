Former Bexhill bakery site sells after bidding war

A former bakery in Bexhill with planning permission for residential conversion on the upper floors, was sold at auction last week after a bidding war.

Earl’s Bakery, at 21 Ninfield Road, Sidley, was among 125 lots in the auction held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

10 Cumberland Road, Bexhill SUS-190108-135715001

A Clive Emson spokesman said it was sold for £242,000 freehold after sustained bidding at the firm’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, July 24.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “We had strong interest in this fantastic opportunity to acquire a building with planning consent in place to convert the upper parts into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

READ MORE:

• Man arrested and banned from Bexhill town centre

Flat 3, 37 St Leonards Road, Bexhill, sold at auction SUS-190108-135654001

• Disabled man calls for better communication after Bexhill to Hastings train journey took three hours

• Bexhill Christmas lights: fresh search for group to organise display

“We had considered this property ideal for investment or owner-occupation and the premises – which has potential for the ground floor to be converted back into two units – would also suit continued use as a bakery.”

The two-storey, double fronted former bakery, offered jointly with Maltbys, is on the main thoroughfare in Sidley and had been in the same ownership for many years.

Also sold at the auction was a semi-detached house in need of modernisation and refurbishment in a predominantly residential area at 10 Cumberland Road, Sidley.

The spokesman said the three-bedroom property, considered ideal for investment or occupation once all the work is completed, went under the gavel at £150,000.

A ground floor flat needing completion in a three-storey block with a courtyard garden in Bexhill town centre was sold for £65,000 leasehold.

Flat 3 at 37 St Leonards Road is arranged as a two-bedroom flat with an office store room, but needs a kitchen and skylights to be fitted, along with other works, according to the Clive Emson spokesman.