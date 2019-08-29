Former Bexhill student is commissioned as an Army Officer

Former St Richard’s pupil Patrick Mulligan has been commissioned as an Army Officer after passing out at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He will be joining the Princess of wales Royal Regiment as a Second Lieutenant.

Patrick attended Staplecross Primary School, before moving on to St Richard’s Catholic College, where he was Head Boy from 2012-2013 . He later studied at Bexhill College before graduating from the University of Birmingham 2015 - 2018 with a First Class BA Honours Degree in War Studies. Patrick was a member of the Scouts in Robertsbridge and was in the Officer Training Corps 2015 - 2018.

Proud mum Heather said: “I really do put his success down to the excellent education he had at Staplecross and in Bexhill.”

Patrick is pictured with sister Amy and brother Tim.

See also: With wasp numbers at a seven year high here is how to avoid being stung

See also: Man convicted of intent to supply drugs in Bexhill