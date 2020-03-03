Former chapel in Whatlington, near Battle to go under hammer

A landmark former chapel in Whatlington, near Battle is coming up for auction this month.

The White Chapel, in Woodmans Green Road, is among 159 lots in the auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Friday, March 27 with a freehold guide price of £210,000 to £230,000 and vacant possession.

James Emson, managing director, said: “This Grade II Listed chapel is a local landmark which has been in the same ownership since 1987. It is arranged over two floors, has extensive parking and is located in a prominent main road position.

“It is considered ideal for owner-occupation or investment as a commercial property. It is also thought it may be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all the necessary conditions being obtainable.”

The White Chapel was built as a Methodist chapel in 1872 and is thought to be of the Victorian Gothic style.

It is believed to have closed around 1936.

It was listed as a building of special architectural or historic interest in 1987.

The chapel has mostly been used as commercial premises, an antique shop, an estate agents and most latterly as a fireplace showroom.

