Former glamour model Katie Price and her Sussex ‘mucky mansion’ air on TV this week
Former glamour model Katie Price is to star in a TV documentary about her Sussex mansion home tomorrow.
Her 19-room home was first dubbed ‘Mucky Mansion’ after it fell into disrepair and was subjected to vandal attacks.
But mum-of-five Katie says she’s determined to make the house - in Dial Post, near Horsham - a family home again.
How she goes about it will be aired on Channel 4 at 9pm tomorrow (January 26).
Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion follows Katie and her family as they renovate the 10-acre property - once the home of former Horsham MP Frances Maude.
Over three episodes, cameras capture Katie’s efforts to put bad memories and traumatic events behind her and create a happy home and sanctuary for her family.
From designing the perfect bedrooms for her children to overseeing a kitchen makeover and replacing chimney pots, viewers will see Katie crafting, decorating and upcycling.
Viewers will also see Katie as a mum, daughter and sister, as well as hearing about her journey to mental healing as she discusses hitting rock bottom and accepting the need for help.
The troubled star said: “My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that anymore, I’m making it a home.
“I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding.
“My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”
Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “In Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, we see a different side to Katie and learn more about her battle with mental health, as well as seeing her close bond with her family.
“It’s compelling viewing.”
