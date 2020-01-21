Four East Sussex students ‘permanently excluded’ after Year 11 boy takes ecstasy during school day

Four students at an East Sussex school have been permanently excluded after a Year 11 boy took ecstasy during the school day, the headteacher has confirmed.

Zak Vice, the headteacher of Robertsbridge Community College, in Knelle Road, said one of their Year 11 students had taken the substance during school on Friday last week (January 17).

He said it had ‘become apparent’ the boy had taken something and, on questioning him, he confessed he had taken ecstasy.

The student and his family were accompanied to A&E by members of staff.

Mr Vice said the boy has ‘thankfully suffered no ill effects following the incident’.

In a letter to parents, confirming last week’s incident, Mr Vice added: “Detailed investigations are taking place and the police have been informed.

“This is clearly a very serious matter and the college has acted swiftly to get to the bottom of the situation. We have a strict behaviour policy at Robertsbridge and expect very high standards from our students who are acutely aware that misuse of drugs is not only extremely dangerous, but completely unacceptable.

“Action is therefore being taken in line with the college’s behaviour policy, and this includes four students that will be permanently excluded as a result.

“I would encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of taking illicit substances, and to remind them of the ‘County Lines’ theatre production that they all watched last year, as well as the PSHE lessons in which they look at the dangers of drug taking.

“Further support is available from ‘Talk to Frank’. Their website is www.talktofrank.com. The service provides useful information about signs to look out for and where to seek support.

“I would like to thank you for your continued support in ensuring the safety of all students at the college.”