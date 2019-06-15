Free course in Hastings will teach people to cook delicious healthy meals on a budget of just £1

People can learn how to cook delicious meals on a budget for free when the Bags Of Taste cookery course starts a new term on Friday June 28.

It will be running at St John the Evangelist Church Hall, in Bittany Road, St Leonards, on Fridays from 11am-1:30 until July 19.

The course is for anyone who would like to save money on their food bills and learn how to cook delicious meals from around the world Its a fun, free and friendly class where all are welcome. People can also take home ingredient bags for four meals for just £3.

Savannah Karr, who runs the courses, said: “This will be our 11th course and things are going well. So far we have already inspired over 300 people to become better cooks, save money and experiment with new flavours. People have reported an increase in veg consumption , they are saving an average of £1200 per year on food bills and have said their mood had improved after the course. The simple act of cooking and eating together seems to have helped people feel less anxious in their daily life.

“The friendly relaxed atmosphere of the classes has a major part to play Participants are benefiting in more ways than just improved cooking skills.”

If you know anyone who would be interested in joining as a student or as a volunteer please register with Savannah on 07880926231 or sav@bagsoftaste.org or on the website bagsoftaste.org.

