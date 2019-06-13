Free entry into Albatross Beer Festival at Bexhill this weekend

The Albatross Club on Bexhill seafront is holding another of its immensely popular Summer Beer Festivals from Friday June 14 to Sunday June 16.

It will be open from 11am - 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 12 - 5pm on Sunday, if there is any beer left.

There will be at least 14 beers on stillage from all over the country, along with a further 5 beers from Sussex and Kent micro-breweries on our hand-pumps, and at least 6 ciders.

All will be available in third of a pint sampling glasses.

Beer highlights over the weekend include Welsh Black, from Snowdonia Brewery - velvety smooth, with a rich coffee finish and brewed using seven different grains; Basil Blush - a raspberry and holy basil sour beer. and Audit Ale, from Norfolk, a complex barley wine style weighing in at eight percent alcohol.

There are a number of refreshing, lighter beers on offer, including Tiffield Thunderbolt, a thirst quencher from Northampton based Great Oakley Brewery, which is brewed using two types of New Zealand hops.

Beer prices are £3.60 a pint, £1.80, half a pint and £1.20 a third of a pint, with a paddle of three thirds for the price of a pint.

There will be live music every day: The Other Band on Friday at 7pm, The Exiles on Saturday at 2pm and on Sunday afternoon Dick Diplock, followed by The Albatross Ukulele Band. Food will be available every day, with Simon cooking his famous Fisherman’s Rolls on the Saturday.

The main lounge bar will also be open all weekend to non-members. This is a great opportunity to try out the club and ask about membership. The club has many more fantastic events coming up this year.

