Free fairground ride on Bexhill seafront as wait for fountain repair work continues

A free fairground ride will provide some new seafront fun for Bexhill’s younger visitors this summer.

With the fountains at the promenade out of action, Rother District Council has arranged for a ‘Chair O Plane’ ride to be installed on the De La Warr lawns until Thursday, September 5.

The ride will be free for children aged three to 12 to enjoy every day of the holidays from 10am to 5.30pm.

Cllr Deirdre Earl-Williams, Rother District Council cabinet member for culture and tourism and public realm, said: “I’m delighted that, with the help of Premier Rides, we are able to offer a fairground ride for visitors to our seafront.

“It’s such a shame that the fountains at the promenade, which bring so much joy to local people and visitors, cannot be repaired in time for the summer season, but I am sure the fairground ride will prove just as popular.”

Work on bringing the fountains back into use continues, with structural and mechanical surveys identifying faults in the underground plantroom and pipework, for which significant funding will need to be found.

Officers will be taking a full report to Cabinet in the autumn with the intention of having the fountains back in use by the summer of 2020.

Cllr Earl-Williams added: “While the fairground ride will entertain visitors this summer, I am keen to see the fountains working again so we can see them being used and enjoyed next year, and I know that officers are working incredibly hard to make this happen.”