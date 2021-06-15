Free family street theatre festival in Hastings area

There are events lined up over the next two weekend for people to enjoy.

Participating local eateries along the 1066 walk are luring peckish walkers with specially created 1066 puddings and fabulous free street theatre.

Supported by the Arts Council, Rother District Council and others, the festival took place in two locations, Ashburnham Place and Herstmonceux Castle, with two further venues participating in the coming weeks.

Puddings and Pathways festival The organgery Ashburnham SUS-210615-093435001

The festival celebrates the regeneration of the 31 mile 1066 Country Walk from Pevensey to Rye funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

By Autumn 2021, walkers will find new signage, information panels, benches and ten sculptures by local artist Keith Pettit. A new map of the walk has also been produced and is being distributed at the events.

In the morning, at Ashburnham Place, the ever-hilarious Circo Rum Ba Ba performed “L’Hotel”, the world’s smallest hotel, having audiences roaring with laughter, whilst enjoying a slice of the delicious “Queen Matilda Sponge” the 1066 named pudding served at the Orangery. Audience members expressed they “couldn’t have asked for a better show” and “the show was so funny”.

Over at Herstmonceux Castle in the afternoon, members of the public were treated to “Sea Sphere”, a one of a kind under sea themed creation performed by The Show Globe featuring a human sized mermaid ‘Anahita’. The Chestnut Tea Rooms created another delectable 1066 inspired pudding, a “Medieval Medlar Tart”. Audiences were totally mesmerised, with feedback including “it was the best thing that had happened all year” and “she is so magical”

Puddings and Pathways festival Chestnut tearooms; Hertsmonceaux Castle SUS-210615-093533001

“We are thrilled to have brought international street performers to rural eateries for everyone to enjoy.” says Mandy Curtis, of 18 Hours, the local production company who coordinated the regeneration of the 1066 Country Walk and produced the festival.

The next two events will be taking place on the 19th June at Tea beside the Orchard, Icklesham, and on the 26th June at Streets of Rye. For more information, please visit the website www.18hours.org.uk/puddings-and-pathways.