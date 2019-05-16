Free Jazz and Blues Festival returns to Hastings to support good causes

Hastings Winkle Club has announced the return of the popular Hastings Jazz and Blues Festival.

The free event will be held on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town over the weekend of Saturday June 1st to June 2nd.

This year sees with six local pubs and clubs participating from the evening of May 31.

Organiser Garry Fellows said: “As well as sponsoring the event, The Jenny Lind, The Old Market, Porters Wine Bar, The Dragon Bar, The Lord Nelson and the EHSAA are the places to go.”

Musical Director, Mike Raxworthy, who is the Entertainments Officer for the Winkle Club, says: “I’ve got together some great acts on the Main Stage.

“The Invicta Jazz Orchestra kick off the event from 12.30pm on Saturday. From Sweden, The Jonas Larsson Jazz Band, followed by the Cadillac Kings and Soul Town who lead up to our Saturday top of the bill Tony O’Malley who has now become a very popular regular to the Fest.”

“Sunday morning at 10.30am the event starts with our Big Breakfast, the South Coast Big Band.

“Enjoy a great Breakfast and coffee, and of course the bar will be open too. The day carries on from 1.30pm with Swing Street, followed by The Midnight Rider Blues Band, with great vocalists. At 4.30pm master saxophonist Greg Heath and his jazz outfit are on stage.

“The top of the bill to finish the weekend off, from Los Angeles, California, is Kat Pearson and her blues band. This year a truly international flavour to the weekend.

“The events Committee, under this years Event Manager Reg Wood, have worked exceptionally hard to bring this event to the Stade for the forth year.

The logistical obstacles seem to increase each time, but with the help of our incredible sponsors around the town we have achieved it’ says Event Committee Chair, Garry Fellows .

“The Stade is free to enter all weekend but we will be collecting for our local Winkle Club charities, which are selected each year, please give generously and support our bar and food outlet, and don’t forget to purchase a T-Shirt, all going to a good cause.

“For more information visit our web site hastingsjazandbluesfest and pick up a free programme in and around the Old Town for precise concert times.”

