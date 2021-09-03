Friends rally for Hastings man with terminal cancer to make his bucket list dreams come true

Kevin Whiting SUS-210309-091727001

Kevin Whiting, who lives in Hastings, was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

His colleague Karon March set up a Gofundme page to help Kevin fulfil his bucket list.

More than £2,900 has been raised and three of Kevin’s colleagues at B&Q in Ashford took part in a head shave to raise money for him and raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Kevin, a keen photographer, said: “So going to hospital with a bad back and an hour later being told I have terminal prostate cancer with early prognosis of one year was obviously a bit of a shock to say the least.

“My glass is always half-full, not half-empty. I have absolutely amazing family and friends from so many different walks of life who have sent me beautiful messages from here, Australia and Dubai that have had me in tears every time. And those message are still coming on a daily basis.”

Kevin said he was diagnosed with a pituitary brain tumour the size of a golf ball in 2011 and underwent a successful operation.

He added: “That was easy, it was benign and no fear of cancer, all I had to do was survive the delicate operation, and I did.

“This time it’s very different, there is no light at the end of the tunnel, apart from the one that will carry me up to heaven to be reunited with my mum and dad and all my loved ones already there waiting for me to join them again.

“The hardest part was telling my children for a second time in my life that their dad was not in a good place again.

“My little sister has not left my side from the very start of all of this, such a loving supportive sister who does what she does and never complains about anything. I will never be able to thank her enough. Telling the rest of my family and friends followed as quickly as possible so I could reveal on Facebook my latest news. It’s easier to get across to everybody that way.”

Kevin is the official photographer for Crayford Kestrels Speedway team and he said members were ‘like a family’ to him.

He added: “Everybody involved in the Crayford Speedway family knows how much I want to get on a bike and ride around the track. This has somewhat escalated and now it seems I will be getting some training to actually get the bike sliding on the track.

“I love my work at B&Q Ashford and all my friends that I have met since joining over two years ago. They are my ‘Orange Army’ fighting for me all the way.

“Maggie Bowen, Page Burton and Kayleigh Clinton are having their heads shaved to raise money for my bucket list of things to complete. I know there are lots of things going on behind the scenes at work and I am truly humbled and embarrassed by all the attention that I am receiving.

“Management at work are amazing and so supportive to me, in particular Natasha Moody who has been a diamond of a friend in and out of work and always at the end of a phone if I need her.

“I used to do a lot of tenpin bowling years ago, even managed to bowl for Sussex a few times. I have an army of friends in that walk of life as well and I have been asked to enter a senior tournament in September in Stroud, Gloucestershire with all tournament fees being paid for.

“For the first time in my life I really am lost for words and don’t think I could ever explain my feeling and emotions towards the absolutely amazing family and friends that I have supporting me.”