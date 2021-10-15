Hastings Pier has rides and lots of attractions for children and offers great views of the coast SUS-210710-143216001

Fun places in the Hastings area to have half-term holiday fun.

The October half term holiday is coming up and there are a lot of fun things for kids and families to explore in the area.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 15th October 2021, 7:00 am

Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by hunting for pumpkins with the St Michael’s Hospice Pumpkin Trail returning on Saturday October 23, from 10am - noon.

Other than that you can dive into an under-water world, explore a medieval castle, play a round of crazy golf on the seafront, take a trip on a steam train and much more.

Families can explore an exciting underwater world at the Bluereef Aquarium at Rock-a-Nore in Hastings Old Town. SUS-211014-103302001

Beautiful Bodiam Castle offers lots of opportunities for kids to explore, while learning about medieval history. SUS-211014-103241001

Take a steam train journey through the Rother Valley with the Kent and East Susex Steam Railway, which operates steam trains between Tenterden and Bodiam SUS-211014-110823001

Hastings Adventure Golf, on the seafront, offers three fun courses including a popular pirate themed course SUS-211014-103251001

