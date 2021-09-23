Funding up for grabs for environmental community projects in East Sussex

The county council is pleading up to £5,000 in support for successfully Crowdfunded projects.

To enter and be in with a chance of winning a share of £25,000, groups and organisations should head to crowdfunder.co.uk/projects-that-matter-east-sussex to submit their ideas.

Your project may be preventing unnecessary food waste or increasing access to sustainable, affordable and healthy food. You may be part of a local charity which promotes sustainable travel or one that is improving green spaces.

Green Ideas project SUS-210923-112632001

Perhaps, you are part of a social enterprise that is promoting skills about climate change mitigation. Or maybe your group is looking to reduce energy consumption of a community building.

Entries close on Monday 11 October March at midday. The winners will be announced on Friday 15 October.

Sacred Earth successfully raised £12,620 from 82 supporters to tackle loneliness, isolation and environmental degradation in the county. They benefited from £2,500 of funding from East Sussex County Council.

Receiving a boost of £2,500 from East Sussex County Council, the Alexandra Park Greenhouse raised £10,249 from 185 supporters, and an estimated £971 in Gift Aid, to restore a unique 1930s greenhouse in Hastings.

Eco Action Network, who received a pledge of £2,500 from East Sussex County Council, raised £7,730 from 160 supporters (and an estimated £887.50 in Gift Aid) to plant trees in Eastbourne to combat climate change!

Dawn Bebe, Founder and Communications Director at Crowdfunder said, “Crowdfunder is all about supporting creative ideas that tackle society’s challenges, and we’re supporting the best of those ideas with extra-funding and coaching advice to make them happen.

Crowdfunding is so much more than raising money. It gives people and organisations a platform to validate ideas, raise awareness of new projects, and build lasting relationships with supporters. And it’s an innovative way to fund your project and grow your organisation.

Not only can people get a pledge from the County Council up to £5,000 towards their Crowdfunder campaign, Crowdfunder’s expert coaches will be on hand, ready to share their crowdfunding expertise and know-how to help bring the winning ideas to life.”

Councillor Nick Bennett, lead member for resources and climate change at East Sussex County Council, said: “The Projects that Matter competition offers a great opportunity for groups and organisations across the county to boost their crowdfunding campaigns and get their environmental projects up and running.

“Now it is more important than ever for us all to look after our planet, be that through sustainable travel, reducing waste and energy usage, and improving our green spaces, or by developing skills and knowledge so communities can adapt.

“I would encourage local groups to help East Sussex tackle the climate emergency by entering their projects and be in with a chance of winning a share of the £25,000 funding.”