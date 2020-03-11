Fundraising campaign to help Hastings boy, 7, suffering from cancer passes £400,000 mark

The family of a boy suffering from a rare form of cancer have now raised more than £400,000 to help pay towards pioneering treatment abroad for him.

Seven-year-old Denny Nassy has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Denny on his seventh birthday SUS-201103-093622001

This week he started a month-long course of intensive treatment in hospital.

His aunt, Michele Laurens, said the family have raised around £420,000 and need another £80,000 to reach their £500,000 target.

Recently Denny and his family received a huge boost when a Hastings company stepped in to donate £150,000 towards the campaign.

Michele launched the online fundraising page late last year and since then charity events have been held across 1066 Country to help Denny.

Michele said Denny started his intensive treatment on Monday (March 9) and added that the family needs to find the remaining £80,000 needed before his present treatment ends.

She said: “He wants to play and laugh without the panic of not knowing when he will next be well enough to do it again.

“He wants to go to school and be proud in his new uniform, not stare at it hanging, immaculate in his wardrobe without any sign of wear in it.

“I remember that day he first put it on, he stood so proud and tall, his new uniform and new haircut, he was cancer free and about to go to school.

“He just stares at an immaculate uniform pining for the day he can stand proud again.”

Denny was diagnosed with ALL in January 2016.

He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed again at the beginning of 2018.

His younger sister Marley was also diagnosed with the same cancer. ALL is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.

Denny’s little sister Marley, aged three, has also been diagnosed with the same condition, though she is currently in remission.

Denny’s family are trying to raise money so the youngster can undergo CAR T-cell treatment abroad.

There are no curative treatments currently available for the condition on the NHS so Denny’s only chance is to go to CAR-T therapy abroad.

To donate towards the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denny-and-marley.