GCSE results: Battle Abbey School students make the grade

Battle Abbey School students with their GCSE results SUS-211208-114615001

The school said just over 40 per cent of all grades at 9/8 (A* equivalent) and 98 per cent of pupils achieving at least 5 grades 9-4 (old A* - C).

Craig Austen White, academic deputy head, said: “This is a hugely impressive set of results from a group of pupils who have really adapted well to the changes in teaching that the pandemic necessitated.

“With the vaccine rollout and falling Covid rates there is much optimism ahead and, based on these results, the future looks particularly bright for this hard working and diligent cohort.”

David Clark, headmaster, said: “I couldn’t be happier for our GCSE pupils and the sense of excitement among them was palpable today.

“After a year of disruption, they can’t wait for a return to normality and they are all very much looking forward to making the jump across Battle High Street to the Sixth Form Centre at Martlet House this September where we are certain they will go on to achieve great things with us at A-level.

“As always, it’s hard to pick out individuals for special praise but particular mention should go to Noah and Amber Allen, David Jempson, Michael Kouvarakis and Alex Wescott who all secured 9s and 8s exclusively (A* equivalent).

“Furthermore, Andrew Cameron, Emma Cook, Jemima Larkin, Isabella Mariani, Olivia Mullarkey, Hettie Rankin and Charlotte Trimby all received 7-9 grades across the board (A and A* equivalent).

“Most of Battle Abbey School’s academic departments registered particularly pleasing results, especially at the top end. Biology and chemistry saw some 89 per cent of their cohorts achieve 7-9 grades while physics, astronomy and further maths all saw a frankly remarkable 100 per cent of their grades at 7-9.

“Art, music, history, geography, computer science, PE and textiles also hit the heights with around three quarters of all grades between 7-9.

“Most pleasing and a real strength of the school, was seeing how each department added academic value to their students giving them a real boost in confidence as they embark on their post 16 studies.