Get a free pie as Hastings pub declares November Pie Month

The Albion pub in Hastings Old Town has a month long offer running through November where if someone buys one of their famous pies they can get another completely free.

The popular pub has made a real name for itself with its hand-made pies which are served up with a side dish and sauce.

They usually have 9 pies on with a seasonally changing menu which includes a weekly “guest” and their own traditional “Pie & Mash”. All of our pies are made in house using, wherever possible, local ingredients.

The autumn pie menu includes Chicken, leek and bacon; Pork, cider, pistachio and prune; Cheese and caramelised onion; Cauliflower, almond & apricot curry (Vegan); Roast squash, puy lentils and rainbow chard (Vegan) and Smoked haddock, boiled egg and parsley topped with cheddar mash and samphire.

The buy one get one free offer is running any evening in November Tuesday - Thursday from 5pm -9pm.

The Albion is also known for the quality and selection of its real ales and ciders.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Now you really can have your pie and eat it.”

