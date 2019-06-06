Gin and Rum Festival returns to Hastings this weekend

The largest touring Gin and Rum festival in Europe is coming to East Sussex College in Hastings on Saturday June 8 to coincide with World Gin Day.

The Festival proved to be hugely popular when it visited Hastings for the first time last year and offers over 60 different gins and 60 different rums to sample.

The event will also offer live entertainment, a selection of tasty street food and the opportunity for guests to spend quality time exploring a wide range of products.

There will be two sessions on the day. Doors will open from 12:30pm until 5pm followed by an evening session which takes place at 6:30pm to 11pm.

Schweppes will be the official tonic partner and people can sample their premium tonic range which includes Cucumber, Salty Lemon and Muscovado flavours.

The founder of The Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival.

“We had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities, now it is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to over 30 other cities across the UK in 2019.”

Ticket prices will include a Copa glass, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and your all-important Gin and Rum bible, featuring all the fantastic drinks the festival has to offer.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.ginandrumfestival.com.

