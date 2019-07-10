Grant boost for Bexhill skate park project

A bid for a grant to create a new skate park in Bexhill has been successful.

The Bexhill Skate Park Action Group and councillors received news this week that Rother District Council has been granted almost £193,000 for BMX track upgrades, flood lighting and a skate park in the recreation ground off Canada Way in Sidley.

Sidley councillor Sam Coleman said: “We are all elated that the bid was successful. The council officers have worked really hard on this with the support of councillors from both the past and present administrations, dedicated skate park users and local groups like the Bexhill Lions Club.

“This project finally looks set to become a reality, providing first class skateboard and BMX facilities right in the heart of Sidley.”

Following the successful CIL bid, the project has now been put out to tender and developers will be sought to design and build the new facilities.

Lead member for youth and sport, councillor Jay Brewerton, and lead member for Bexhill affairs, councillor Christine Bayliss, will be working alongside ward members, councillor Jimmy Carroll and councillor Sam Coleman to ensure that the next steps all go to plan.

Cllr Coleman added: “Jimmy and I will be watching carefully to make sure the final design takes on board feedback from residents, skaters and potential users of all ages.

“Done right, this could really be a jewel in the Sidley community crown and the first step to regenerating Sidley’s sporting facilities.”

