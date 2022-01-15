Enjoy a fun round of crazy golf at Hastings Adventure Golf on the seafront. There are a variety of courses and it is open from 9.30am - 5pm at weekends. SUS-220115-113640001

Great ideas for things to do with the family in Hastings and Rother this weekend

From riding on a miniature steam train to standing in the footsteps of dinosaurs and exploring an underwater world - there are lots of things in the area to enjoy with the family at weekends.

By Andy Hemsley
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 11:55 am

Here are just a few ideas and suggestions to inspire you.

1.

Enjoy a train ride in the Old Town at Hastings Minature Railway SUS-220115-113650001

2.

Explore the site of the most famous Battle in English history at Battle Abbey. SUS-220115-113610001

3.

The Shipwreck Museum in Hastings Old Town has lots to explore. You can stand in a dinosaur foot print and touch a preserved prehistoric tree. SUS-220115-113710001

4.

Hastings Museum has lots to see incoluding some amazing dinosaur displays and regular exhibitions. SUS-220115-113700001

