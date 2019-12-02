ks190641-1 Honeypot Harry Potter'Michael Clayton with a Harry Potter themed friend.ks190641-1 SUS-191126-095227008

Harry Potter-themed café opens in Sussex for Christmas

A West Sussex café has been transformed into a Hogwarts winter wonderland with the magic touch of one of the owners.

Michael Crayton, 39, spent the last few months turning The Honeypot Café in Sea Lane, Rustington, into the The Honeypotter for Christmas, making decorations for each of the themed Harry Potter rooms and commissioning portraits of characters by local artist Sandy East.

