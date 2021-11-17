Hastings: 40 migrants arrive on beach near Stade after Channel rescue
Forty migrants arrived on Hastings beach last night (Tuesday, November 16) after being rescued by lifeboat in the Channel.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:19 pm
The group of 40 men - including five teenage boys - spent three days at sea in a stricken dinghy before they were picked up by Hastings RNLI inshore lifeboat.
They were helped on to the shore near the harbour arm at around 5.30pm last night, and were met by police stationed on the beach.
More follows....