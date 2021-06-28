Hastings Academy sends two year groups home

Years 7 and 8 at the school, in Rye Road, were sent home with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust which runs the academy, said: “We have taken the decision to partially close The Hastings Academy to all student in years 7 and 8 with immediate effect. The earliest we expect these year groups to return is Friday 2 July. Families have been informed. We will continue to review the situation and inform parents of any developments.

“Children of critical workers and identified student are expected to attend the academy as normal (unless they are self-isolating).

“We know that you will find this concerning and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will cause. We can assure you that the decision to partially close was not taken lightly, but is necessary based on the number of staff and students that are currently self-isolating.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed government guidelines and will continue to do so. The health and wellbeing of all our students remain our top priority – with this in mind, the current guidelines require us to notify any individual who has been in close contact following a positive covid-19 test to self-isolate for a 10-day period.

“To ensure that our students continue their learning during this partial closure, we will be providing remote learning online.